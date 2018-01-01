Pakartistesban

Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Panaji, October 25: An upcoming arts and writers festival in Goa will discuss the issue involving the raucous demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, an organiser of
Mumbai, October 20: Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt said in a statement that, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured all suupport for the release of Karan Johar’s film Ae dil he mushkil without
Mumbai, October 18: ‘Ae Dil He Mushkil’ producers seek police protection as they have received Threats from unknown origins on the grounds of screening the controversial film. The film was prevented
New Delhi, October 15: At last Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh had broken his silence on the Pakistani artistes issue on Saturday. They could be our best Ambassadors in a hostile
New Delhi, October 1: Seetharam Yechury had stated that the dialogues with Pakistan has to be resumed. In his statement he opposed the ban on Pak artistes. He said to keep