‘Ae Dil He Mushkil’ producers seek police protection as they receive threat

October 18, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, October 18: ‘Ae Dil He Mushkil’ producers seek police protection as they have received Threats from unknown origins on the grounds of screening the controversial film.

The film was prevented from releasing in Mumbai due to the protest of theater owners. After the Uri attack, there was an unofficial ban on certain Pakistani artists working in India and Indian film industry.

While, the Telangana MLA T Raja had called Karan Johar anti-national.

The Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI), after a meeting on October 14, has decided not to screen any film starring Pakistani artistes at the wake of Uri attack, which killed 19 Indian soldiers.

This applies to single-screen theatres in four states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Pakistani star Fawad Khan in a pivotal role and will be the first such film to hit the theatres after the escalated tension between the two countries. More Details awaited.

