“They could be our best ambassadors in a hostile country like Pakistan”, tweets Digvijaya Singh on Pak artistes issue

New Delhi, October 15: At last Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh had broken his silence on the Pakistani artistes issue on Saturday. They could be our best Ambassadors in a hostile Country like Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The 69-year-old Indian politician extended his support to the Pakistani actors. He said that they are ‘unnecessarily being hounded’ in India. Digvijay added that these stars could be our best ambassadors in Pakistan. “Pakistani Actors in India are unnecessarily being hounded, reports zeenews.india.com.

India-Pakistan tensions have aggravated after the Uri terror attack which killed 19 Indian soldiers. The Indian Army then carried out surgical attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistani territory.

Since the Uri attack, Pakistani artistes are facing a huge backlash in India.

On Friday, even the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) had announced that movies featuring Pakistani actors – starting with Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” – won’t be screened in single screen theaters in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

Welcoming the decision, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena commented that the move “reflects and respects people” sentiments.

However, a Home Ministry official has said the government has no problem in issuing visas to Pakistani artistes.

The MNS had earlier warned Pakistani actors to quit India and said it would not let movies – including ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Raees’ – to release.

In response, Pakistani exhibitors had reportedly decided not to screen Indian films in their cinemas.