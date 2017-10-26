Traitors built Red Fort, will PM Modi stop hoisting the flag, asks AIMIM chief Owaisi

New Delhi, October 26: AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen) president Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he swept the parking lot outside Taj Mahal on Thursday.

Owaisi said, “instead of sweeping at Taj Mahal, the CM must clean the mind of people in his party and cabinet.”

Yogi appeared with a broomstick to sweep the area near Western Gate of Taj Mahal amidst the controversies raised by BJP leaders against the 17th century monument.

The controversies emerged when Taj Mahal was omitted from UP’s tourism booklet. Yogi claimed that the monument didn’t depict Indian culture as the workers’ hands were chopped off by Shah Jahan after constructing the mausoleum.

Sangeet Som, BJP legislator, had claimed that the monument was built by traitors. He made this statement last week.

Owaisi responding to Som’s comment, asserted that Red Fort was also built by traitors. Owaisi has a question to BJP, “Will PM Modi stop hoisting the flag after this statement?”

Vinay Kaityar, senior BJP MP, had claimed that the Mughal mausoleum was earlier a Hindu temple named ‘Tejo Mahal’ which had a shivling. He stated that it was Lord Shiva’s temple that Shahjahan destroyed to bury his wife and turned it into a mausoleum. Further, he asked the authorities to rename the monument as ‘Taj Mandir’.