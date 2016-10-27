New Delhi, Oct 27 : Two Indian nationals working for Pakistani intelligence ISI were arrested for leaking sensitive information, a police officer said on Thursday.

The officer said the two, identified as Maulana Ramzan and Subhash Jangir, are residents of Rajasthan and worked for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for some time.

The arrests were made late Wednesday night by the interstate cell of Crime Branch following a tip off from the Intelligence Bureau.

On condition of anonymity, the police officer told IANS that they also held a Pakistan High Commission staffer along with the two men.

However, the Pakistan official, identified as Mehmood Akhtar, was later let off due to diplomatic immunity.