Volvo launches S 90 Indian edition at Rs 53.5 lakh

Inside, the Volvo S90 boasts of an airy cabin with a good use of beige, brown and wood used. Quality is top notch and the same extends to the feature list that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility; 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, Heads Up Display (HUD) unit, Nappa leather upholstered seats with ventilation for front row; electrically adjustable seat extenders, 1400 watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, climate control and much more.

The car comes with three driving modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport and an independent air-suspension on rear wheels. Being a Volvo, safety remains of paramount importance and the S90 gets the City Safety package complete with Lane Keeping Aid, Run off-road protection, whiplash protection, side impact protection and much more.

Power on the new Volvo S90 is offered from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and is currently being offered in the single D4 trim that churns out 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. The motor is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Part of Volvo Drive-E family of engines, the company says the oil burner is Euro 6 compliant.

Volvo S90 Tail Lights

Much like Volvo’s complete line-up, the S90 is also being brought in as a CBU in the country, with deliveries set to commence in December this year. The automaker has also conveyed will be introducing a more powerful variant on the sedan next year. The ‘D5’ trim, the new variant will use the same motor, albeit tweaked to produce 235bhp and 480Nm of torque. Sadly for petrol heads, Volvo has no plans to introduce the petrol derivative of the S90 anytime soon.