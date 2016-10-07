Who was Monika Ghurde, who was found dead in her residance in Goa Sangolda?

Goa, October 7: Monika Ghurde was an independent Perfumer and researcher based in Goa, India, who was found dead at her residence in Goa’s Sangolda village today. Monika Ghurde had moved to Sangolda only in July this year from the neighbouring Provorim village. Sangolda is about 10 km away from Goa capital Panjim.

She was trained and worked under an english perfumer, before she ventured out on her own and started MO Lab.

Nowadays, she was involved in collaboration projects in Europe, India and New York.

These projects aimed at bringing her research on the subject of smell to the forefront of her creations.

Apart from her involvement in Art Projects and conducting various workshops to create awareness about Olfactory sense, Monika was also committed to a research project on Jasmine, one of the main ingredients in Perfumery.

She has initiated the project about two years ago collaborating with scholars and historians on the subject.

Inspired by avant-garde thinking and concepts she believed she has an responsibility in the tradition of alchemy to create fragrances which are for our time and resonates with our consciousness.

Monika was a photographer for over a decade and co-founder of Graf Publishing Private Limited, a publishing and design company, before she became a Perfumer.

Monika, has worked and travelled extensively in South East Asia and Europe, two continents she now calls home.