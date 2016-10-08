Who planned and executed the murder of Monika Ghurde, India’s best perfume designer?

Goa, October 8: The 39-year-old photographer turned perfume designer, Monika Ghurde a prominent figure on Goa’s social circuit, was nicknamed the First Lady of Smell from India.

Unfortunately, she was found murdered at her flat in Sangolda, Goa.

According police, there is a suspicion that Monika Ghurde, had been smothered with a pillow as her face had red marks. There were no stab injuries on her body.

DIG Gupta said that the killer may have been friendly with Monika as there was no apparent signs of a forced entry into the flat. Gupta also ruled out robbery, saying that her brother Anand had confirmed there was nothing missing from the flat.

She was found naked and her hands were tied to the back of the bed.

Police are probing if she was sexually assaulted before being strangled.

According to Goa DIG Vimal Gupta, the house maid came to Ghurde’s house at 9 AM on Thursday but no one opened the door, reports timesofindia.com.

She alerted a neighbour and called up Ghurde’s brother Anand.

He tried ringing her but when his calls went unanswered, he contacted Monika’s estranged husband, Bharath Ramamrutham, a well-known photographer.

Ghurde’s neighbour, an American woman who had a set of duplicate keys, opened the flat at 11.30 AM and found the body.

Read more: Who was Monika Ghurde, who was found dead in her residance in Goa Sangolda?