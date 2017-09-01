NEET: Anitha from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur commits suicide after not getting chance to study MBBS

September 1, 2017 | By :
NEET: Anitha from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur commits suicide after not getting chance to study MBBS

Chennai, September 1: Anitha a girl from Tamil Nadu has committed suicide as she did not get Admission for MBBS. Anitha is a native of Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district.

Earlier Anitha had approached the Supreme Court against the NEET Exam conducted for medical admission.

Anitha did not get admission even in the last allotment.

Her relatives said that she committed suicide as her long cherished dream had broken. She was depressed of not getting the chance to study MBBS.


Anitha passed Plus two securing 1176 marks out of 1200.

She was the only daughter of Shanmughan, who is a loading worker in Ariyalur.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
MCI suspends recognition of MBBS course in Kottayam Medical College
Supreme Court to hear matter regarding 3rd round of NEET counselling on Friday
Issues over NEET Exam, tragic death of Anitha: Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa had foreseen this
Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking judicial probe into Anitha’s death
NEET Suicide: Rajnikanth, Kamal expresses grief over Dalit girl Anitha’s death
Insulting candidates of NEET Exam: Human Rights Commission seeks report
NEET Exams: Tamil Nadu students move Supreme Court seeking to begin counselling soon
Top