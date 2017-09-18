Supreme Court to hear matter regarding 3rd round of NEET counselling on Friday

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) will, on Friday, hear the matter, seeking an additional third round of counselling to be done in medical and surgical courses across the country. The plea was filed by Dr. Senthil Nathan.

According to Dr Nathan, nearly 1,600 seats in medical and surgical courses are left vacant after the second round of counselling across the country. He recommended the third round of counselling to resolve this matter.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the matter on Friday.

NEET has been a point of controversy ever since the Supreme Court ruled that all the medical and dental admissions across private and government colleges in the country would be done on the basis of the score in the all-India exam. This sparked wide protests across the country.

Recently, a Dalit student in the state of Tamil Nadu committed suicide when she failed to clear the NEET exam this year. (ANI)