Xiaomi Diwali sale: Bundle deals, price drops, and offers Re. 1 flash deals

New Delhi, October 17: The Diwali sale of Xiaomi with Mi has begun. The company has listed many bundle deals, price drops, and offers on its website.

The most anticipated offers of the Xiaomi sale – the Re. 1 flash deals will begin at 2pm today and the Redmi 3S Prime and Mi Bluetooth speaker will be up for grabs at throwaway prices.

To make the most of these festive days, ensure that you register on the Xiaomi website, and fill in your billing and card details beforehand. The payment nust be made within 2 hours of adding the flash sale product into your account. Otherwise it will be removed automatically.

The newly launched smartphones Xiaomi Mi Max Prime also goes on sale Monday for the first time at Rs 19,999 on the website. Just to recap, the Mi Max Prime is an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi Max, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, and offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. Apart from Mi.com, the Xiaomi Mi Max Prime will also be available via Amazon India, reports ndtv.com.

During the sale period, Xiaomi is offering a 30 percent discount on its Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage cover. It will also give away one Mi Robot Vacuum every day for free to a lucky customer during the Diwali with Mi sale.

The big offer on the website is for the Xiaomi Mi 5 which gets a Rs. 3,000 drop plus a zero interest EMI during the Xiaomi sale period, which means it will be available at Rs. 19,999. The Redmi Note 3 (3GB + 32GB) and Mi Max will get a price drop of Rs. 1,000 and will be available at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively. On purchase of the Mi Max, users will also get free Hungama subscription. The Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, and Redmi Note 3 (2GB+16GB) will each get discounts of Rs. 500 during the sale, becoming available at Rs. 6,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,499 respectively.

Accessories for sale during the Xiaomi sale include the Mi In-Ear Headphones, Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Bluetooth Speaker, and the 10000mAh bank. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro get a Rs. 400 discount, and will be available for Rs. 1,399. The Mi Capsule Earphones get a discount of Rs. 100 and will be priced at Rs. 899. The Mi Bluetooth speaker also gets a Rs. 700 discount and will be priced at Rs. 1,999 on the company’s website during the Xiaomi sale. Lastly, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank will be available for Rs. 1,099 after a Rs. 200 discount.

On Tuesday, the second day of the Xiaomi sale, the Redmi Note 3 (2GB + 16GB) and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank will be listed for the flash sale at 2pm IST, and the last day of the Xiaomi sale will see the Xiaomi Mi 4 and Mi Band 2 be available for Re. 1.

Xiaomi is also making available the Mi Air Purifier at Rs. 9,999, the Mi Band 2 at Rs. 1,999, and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro at Rs. 1,999, all their regular retail prices.

All orders placed during the Xiaomi sale will get a free laptop sticker, and orders above Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000 will receive a free keychain and Mi USB Fan respectively.