Yoga guru Ramdev says ban sale of Chinese goods in India as it helps Pakistan, but allow to hold yoga camps in Pakistan

NewDelhi,Oct24:Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the neighbouring country China makes money from India and they help Pakistan.In order to discourage this he has called a ban on sale of Chinese goods in India.But he was more than happy to teach Pakistanis yoga.

The yoga guru said he was making this statement on the principle of justice and the aim is to put socio-economic pressure on the Chinese administration.

Amid the controversies escalating beyond control over “Pakistan artistes ban”, Ramdev commented that artistes are not terrorists. He, however, asked, “Do these people have no souls? They are only concerned about their films, earning crores and eating biryani. Why can’t they condemn the brutal killings of Indians in Uri or elsewhere?”

Ramdev, however, said he was open to the idea of holding yoga camps in Pakistan as “yoga is also an art”. Ramdev is also a founder of Patanjali Ayurved, which recorded a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the last financial year.

The yoga guru further said he was also open to setting up a Patanjali unit in Pakistan, adding that “unlike the Pakistani artistes”, he was not going to “bring back any profits”.

He said he would use the earnings for the welfare of the people in Pakistan.

According the report, Ramdev also hailed the recent surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.

He said, “Eliminating the evil is not violence. I think (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji will also decimate Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, so that people of this country forget any grudges they have with him with regard to black money and poverty alleviation… I tweeted to Modiji that he should talk about Buddha and yudhha (war) side by side. There can never be shanti (peace) without kranti (revolution).”

Asked whether he was happy with the PM Modi-led government’s performance so far, he said, “A yogi should neither be happy nor unhappy. I am stuck somewhere in the middle.” He added, “I hope Modi becomes the most successful Prime Minister of India. I trust him.”