15 Pakistan soldiers killed in retaliatory firing in a week, says BSF

Srinagar, Oct 28: Fifteen Pakistan Rangers killed over a week in retaliatory firing by Indian forces along the international border, says the BSF, even as one civilian was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Pallanwala sector today.

Pakistani troops continued the ceasefire violations on Friday with firing and mortar shelling on Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri districts, leaving a girl injured.

Border Security Forces and the army have responded “appropriately and befittingly” a defence spokesman said.

“There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani, Pallanwala and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts today,” the spokesman said.

Firing and shelling continued overnight along the international border. “At 1720 hour yesterday, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked heavy firing and shelling in Katgus Sector of Jammu which further spread to Hiranagar and Samba.

“It continued till 0500 hours till today in area of 24 BSF posts,” a senior BSF officer said, adding the BSF responded strongly after which the firing stopped. “Some Pakistani posts and villages have suffered heavy damage, he said.