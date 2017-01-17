Actress Priyanka Chopra and former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama work together for girl child education

NewYork, Jan 17:Bollywood heartthrob Priyanka Chopra and First Lady of the US Michelle Obama are collaborating in a project aimed to further girls’ education. While the Indian actress rocks the film industry, she doesn’t forget that there are important social issues around the globe to be taken care of.

Michelle Obama – who will retain the FLOTUS title for a few more days before handing it over to Melanie Trump – was photographed alongside Chopra more than six months ago at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the latter teased that she will be working with the First Lady on women empowerment, with special focus on education.

Last year, the 34-year-old Chopra was in the US to complete shooting for Baywatch, which marks her Hollywood debut. She will commence promotional efforts for the new film, which is scheduled for release on May 26, 2017 in America.

Times of India reveals that the idea came into being after the two powerful icons talked about Chopra’s work with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The Indian star expressed awe at how Michelle Obama was up-to-date with her social work.

In an official statement, Chopra commented, “She (Michelle Obama) discussed the work I do with UNICEF and how we should work together for the education of the girl child. It was like they knew all about me. Can you imagine being the head of State and having to keep in mind everyone, but being able to do that? That, to me, was impressive,” IndiaTimes reported.

What an incredible legacy.. #FarewellAddress #Obamas A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Just four days back, Chopra shared her sentiments at outgoing President Obama’s farewell speech, terming his tenure as an “incredible legacy.”

At present, the Bollywood sweetheart is in recovery from a “minor accident” on the set of her ABC show Quantico, when she slipped and suffered a concussion.