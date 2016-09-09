After Jayalalithaa’s Amma Unavagam, the Madhya Pradesh government plans to launch a subsidised meal programme Aahar Yojna

Bhopal, September 9: Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Amma Unavagam (mother canteen) and Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik’s Aahar Yojna, the Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to launch a subsidised meal programme for the poor in the state. On the plate will be a healthy and filling ‘thali’ that will come for just Rs 10.

The chief minister is expected to make a formal announcement about this in Bhopal soon, reports economictimes.com.

The subsidised meal idea was aired by Chouhan at a closed-door party meeting at the recently-concluded Pachmarhi convention of the BJP. The chief minister wants to launch the meal programme on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deenday al Upadhyay. “This is an ambitious programme -a part of the strategy for assembly elections in 2018,” said sources in the party. The ‘thali’ will have full meal comprising roti, dal, sabzi, rice and pickle.The scheme will be initially launched in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur; the local municipal corporation in tandem with the food department of the administration will be given the responsibility for providing the meal through various outlets.

“The Madhya Pra desh government had initiated the Annapurana Yojana…This scheme, on the same lines, is aimed at feeding poor,” said BJP state vice-president Ajay Pratap Singh, who returned from Pachmarhi on Thursday , adding, “the scheme is under consideration and an official announcement is yet to be made.”