Air hostess with Indigo airlines was found dead , fell from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata

Kolkata,August17:An air hostess with a private airline was found dead on Wednesday, after allegedly falling from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata. Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, 23, was the lead cabin attendant of Indigo Airlines, said police. Two persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

According to police, Rai was hosting her friend’s birthday party at her flat in Kestopur under Baguihati police station area. A passerby noticed her body at around 4.30 am and alerted the police.

Police said they found two of her friends in the flat when they arrived. “It looked like they were sleeping when we came. So far they said they had no clue about the incident until police the police came. They are being questioned,” said a police officer.

Rai’s body has been sent for postmortem. “An unnatural suo moto case has been registered. We have questioned two people in the case who were inside the flat and claimed to be unaware of the incident. Nothing can be ascertained now, we are probing whether it was accidental or something else,” said Santosh Pandey DC (headquarters) Bidhannagar Police.

“Clara was a very sweet girl, she was a student of St. John’s High School, and before joining the airline, she had studied in Lady Keane College of Shillong. I can’t believe she is no more. Her birthday is next month,” a close friend of Clara told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.