Anti Corruption Bureau unearthed assets worth Rs 1.85 crore allegedly belonging to Tax Officer in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana

HYDERABAD,August5: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today unearthed assets worth Rs 1.85 crore allegedly belonging to an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

On credible information a case of disproportionate assets was registered against B Surender Goud and simultaneous searches were conducted by ACB officials at his residence and at the residences of his relatives, an ACB release said here.

During the searches it was revealed that the officer had acquired two houses, 40 acres of agriculture land, seven open plots, two cars, it said.

He also had bank balance of Rs 8 lakh, household articles worth Rs 5 lakh among others in his name and in the names of his family members, it said.

“The document value of these properties is approximately Rs 1.85 crore while the market value is approximately Rs 6 crore,” the release said.