Telangana government to provide vanity vans to Nayee Brahmin community women after  training them in hair care, spa and beautician courses

HYDERABAD,August7: Soon, vanity vans will come zooming at your apartment and gated communities with fully-trained women offering beauty services at affordable prices.

Telangana government has decided to give vanity vans to women from Nayee Brahmin community after training them in hair care, spa and beautician courses by trainers from renowned academies. The government is willing to spend `20 lakh on each van.

“The plan is to equip these vans with the latest equipment and high-end beauty products. They will be just a call away. The Nayee Brahmin community is too happy about the proposal,” G Asok Kumar, the backward classes welfare department principal secretary, told TOI. While the women would be given vanity vans, the men would also be trained in hair and beauty care. The government will extend financial assistance to the Nayi Brahmin community to set up salons and spa centres.

In the first phase, at least 20 women from each district will be trained in hair care and beautician courses. Telangana government has invited corporate companies with a turnover of over Rs 1crore per annum to display their equipment and also bring trainers at an exhibition at a venue near US Consulate on August 8.

In addition to vanity vans, Telangana government will also provide two-wheelers to trained Nayee Brahmin women to operate mobile beauty parlours. The government will also come out with certificate courses in beauty and hair care.

“We are tying up with academies and trainers who have been trained in institutes such as Jaweb Habib. Women from Nayee Brahmin community will be categorised into A, B and C categories. While A category will be trained to offer vanity van beauty services in Greater Hyderabad, B will operate in towns and C in villages. We are finalising the modalities,” Asok Kumar said.