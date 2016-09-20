Barring Srinagar, curfew lifted across Kashmir

Srinagar, September 20: Curfew was on Tuesday lifted across Kashmir, except from six police station areas of Srinagar, in view of the improving situation, even as normal life remained disrupted in the Valley for the 74th straight day.

Curfew remains in force in five police station areas of downtown (interior city) and Harwan in Srinagar, while the curbs have been lifted from elsewhere in the Valley, a police official said.He said curfew was clamped in Harwan police station area on Tuesday in view of the fourth day of mourning of a boy killed in security forces’ action on Friday

The official said the curbs on the movement of people were lifted from other areas where curfew was in force on Monday, because of the improving situation.Barring stray incidents of stone-pelting in Sopore and Shopian, the overall situation remained under control across the Valley on Monday and there was increased traffic and movement of people between various districts and towns of the Valley, including in some areas of Srinagar city, the official said.

He, however, said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 of the CrPC continued to remain in force in the Valley.Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain paralysed in Kashmir for the 74th consecutive day due to restrictions and separatist-sponsored strike.The separatists, who are spearheading the current agitation in the Valley, have extended the protest programme till September 22.

They have also asked people to observe Tuesday as Women’s Day.They have not announced any period of relaxation in the strike for the week.Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut, while public transport was off the roads.Schools, colleges and other educational institutes also continued to remain shut.

Postpaid mobile telephony services were restored on Monday night, while the outgoing calls on prepaid numbers continued to remain snapped across the Valley.Mobile Internet services also remained suspended.As many as 81 people, including two cops, have been killed in the unrest that broke out a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir on July 8.