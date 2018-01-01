SRINAGAR, March 12,2018: Security forces killed three militants in a gunbattle in Anantnag district on Monday. Following the killing, restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar on Monday to maintain
Srinagar, Dec. 05 : A major bank robbery was thwarted in the Noorpora area of the Kashmir valley when local people pelted stones on the militants attempting to rob the
New Delhi, September 28: In order to mark the first anniversary of surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Srinagar on Friday. According to media reports,
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 31: The Indian telecom operator, Idea Cellular launched its 4G services in Srinagar. Since 4G services were launched previously in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in 2017,
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 16: Srinagar, after being included in the “Smart Cities Mission”, will go through a major transformation in the coming years as the state government is planning
Sringar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 16: As a follow-up action in the terror-funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches today at 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara.
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 9: Mehbooba Mufti, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the special status should be protected and preserved. The Article 35-A of the Constitution enabled the
Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aug 4: 14-year-old Muslim girl in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city has vowed to unfurl the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on this Raksha Bandhan. Speaking to ANI, Tanzeem
Srinagar, Jul 29: A man was today arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in this summer capital, a police spokesperson said here this evening. He said a complaint was lodged
Srinagar, July 1: Restrictions have been imposed in certain parts of Srinagar on Saturday to prevent protests against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state,
SRINAGAR,June23: A police officer was stoned to death Friday morning by an irate mob in Srinagar that believed he had shot at a group of people who caught him taking
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 22: Major Leetul Gogoi, the Army officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep as a ‘human shield’ against a stone-pelting mob in
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday reached Srinagar to question Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and three others, alleged to fuel unrest in
New Delhi, May 19: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which is to exempt the daily-use commodities from the levy,
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 17: Taekwondo, a kind of martial arts, has become a craze among Kashmiri youth as a sizeable chunk of young boys and girls have exhibited a
Srinagar, May 4: Almost two dozen villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir have been cordoned off, as the Indian Army along with other security forces has launched a
Srinagar, May 4: Property worth lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in a devastating fire incident in the downtown city in the wee hours, official sources said. They said fire broke
New Delhi, May 2: National Mission on Clean Ganga (NMCG) will be observing Ganga Swachhta Sankalp Divas on Tuesday at 12 locations, namely- Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Kolkata,
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 20: An immense hard work over gardens and parks of the Kashmir Valley is in full swing aiming to make these places more beautiful and attractive for
New Delhi, March 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it is essential to identify the stone pelters in Budgam and prosecute them for indulging in terrorism. “It is