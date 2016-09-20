Airlines waive off rebooking, cancellation charges as all flights cancelled due to Mig 21 crash landing
New Delhi, September 20: In wake of the serious disturbance in Srinagar, airlines have begun waiving off rebooking charges for passengers supposed to fly to and from the city. Officials say passengers supposed to fly out of Srinagar are the worst hit as they are unable to reach the airport. Holidayers, who had planned trips to Kashmir in coming days, are cancelling their trips, reports timesofindia.com.
An Air India official said, “We have waived off penalties for re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Srinagar for both domestic and international flights, on all tickets issued on or before Saturday (July 9) for travel up to Monday (July 11).”
Jet Airways also said it has waived off no show, cancellation and re-booking charges “to allow guests to reschedule their travel to and from Srinagar.”
A GoAir official said, “We are offering free of charge change for travel on a new date up to September 30, 2016. If travel is requested for a later date, then we would offer a credit voucher for purchase of travel on GoAir. If passenger chooses to cancel travel altogether then, a refund request is accepted.”