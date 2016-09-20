Airlines waive off rebooking, cancellation charges as all flights cancelled due to Mig 21 crash landing

New Delhi, September 20: In wake of the serious disturbance in Srinagar, airlines have begun waiving off rebooking charges for passengers supposed to fly to and from the city. Officials say passengers supposed to fly out of Srinagar are the worst hit as they are unable to reach the airport. Holidayers, who had planned trips to Kashmir in coming days, are cancelling their trips, reports timesofindia.com.

An Air India official said, “We have waived off penalties for re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Srinagar for both domestic and international flights, on all tickets issued on or before Saturday (July 9) for travel up to Monday (July 11).”

Jet Airways also said it has waived off no show, cancellation and re-booking charges “to allow guests to reschedule their travel to and from Srinagar.”

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “(For) all IndiGo passengers flying to and from Srinagar between Sunday and Thursday (July 14), our staff is assuring to accommodate all passengers on flights as per their convenience. The staff across all airports will ensure that passengers get full refund in case of cancellation. From passengers who wish to be accommodated on the next flight, no difference will be charged on fares. All IndiGo flights to and from Srinagar will operate as per the normal schedule. We will keep assessing the situation and will extend the waiver beyond 14th, if required.”