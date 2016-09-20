Mig 21 crash lands at Srinagar Airport, Pilot ejects safely, all flights cancelled

Srinagar, September 20: Mig 21 crash lands at Srinagar Airport. Pilot ejects safely from aircraft. Part of aircraft and runway damaged. All flight are cancelled.

All flight operations at the Srinagar airport came to a halt on Tuesday afternoon after a MiG 21 aircraft overshot the runway while landing, causing damage to it. The pilot of the aircraft evacuated unhurt.

The Srinagar airport handles 560 flights a week and operations have been running smoothly over the week owing to Eid celebrations in the state. The airport is located at a distance of about 12 km from the city.

