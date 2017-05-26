Beefban unconstitutional and unacceptable, rebukes Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, May 26: Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has criticised the order of the Union Environment Ministry banning cattle slaughter across the country.

VS Sunil Kumar also said that the order can not be accepted and it is an encroachment on food freedom. He added that this is an unconstitutional move and thus it is unacceptable.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has ordered a ban on selling and killing cattle. But the right to take any decision on cattle slaughter completely lies within the powers of the state Government and it makes the order unambiguous.

In the notification, it is specified that there shall not be any cattle shop in the 25 km radius of the state boundary.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests says that most of the cattles are trnsported through the state boundaries. The notification is significantly meant to prevent the transportation of cattle from getting transported from one stste to another.

It should be assured in stores that the cattle are not bought for slaughtering when buying it. Those who buy cattle shall submit certain documents which specify that the cattle is not bought for slaughter. The Center had earlier announced that it would make the selling of cattles only among farmers.