Beneficiaries to get allowances as per 7th Pay Commission from next month

New Delhi, June 10: The Central government employees will get higher allowances as per the recommendation by 7th Pay Commission, starting from next month. According to Financial Express, the government will start disbursing the revised allowances including house rent (HRA) allowance from July.

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) had placed its final report on allowance before the Cabinet on last Friday.

The E-CoS has supported the view of AK Mathur Panel, keeping the House Rent Allowance (HRA) rate at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

Accordingly, the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

However, the employees were demanding to retain of the existing rates of HRA. The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns are 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).

In the time of April, the Union Cabinet affirmed vital proposition identifying with changes in the seventh CPC (Central Pay Commission) suggestions on pay and pensionary benefits over the span of their execution.

There is around 47 lakh focal government workers.

While proposals of the CPC on pay and benefits were executed with the endorsement of the Cabinet, remittances kept on being paid at old rates.

The CPC had prescribed that of an aggregate of 196 recompenses, 52 be abrogated inside and out and 36 be annulled as particular personalities by subsuming them in another stipend.