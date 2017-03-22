BMC issues notice to protesting doctors in Maharashtra

New Delhi, March 22: The Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued notice to 500 resident doctors ordering them to return to work or face action.

According to reports, the report warns the doctors that if they neglect to recommence their work then they could be dismissed and their medical enrollments could be removed, as per a January 31, 1996, Government Resolution.

As doctors remain to refrain from work across main civic hospitals in Mumbai, thousands of patients have been left to suffer and go through a lot of difficulties at public hospitals as operations have been cancelled and patients are being turned away from Out Patient Departments (OPD).

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court ordered the doctors to recommence their duties immediately.

The court came down heavily on the protesting doctors and asked its elected body – the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) – to ask all doctors to return to their duties immediately else it would be contempt of court as the doctors association has given an undertaking that it would not go on strike.

The court also directed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government and the BMC to give adequate security to the doctors in hospitals across the state.

The doctors are on strike due to the recent incidents of violence against them followed by a patient’s death. (ANI)