CBDT warns scrutiny againts changing tax form while filing tax returns
NEW DELHI,Dec14: In a stern warning to assessees trying to misuse the provision of revising Income Tax returns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday said those “drastically” altering the forms to revise income will face scrutiny and penal action.
It said that post demonetisation announced on November 8, some taxpayers may misuse this provision to revise the return filed by them for the earlier assessment year for manipulating income with an intention to show the current year’s undisclosed earnings in the earlier filing.
“The provision to file a revised return… has been stipulated for revising any omission or wrong statement made in the original return of income and not for resorting to make changes in the income initially declared so as to drastically alter the form, substance and quantum of the earlier disclosed income,” CBDT said in a statement.