CBSE to scrap re-evaluation of class XII answer sheets from 2017

NewDelhi,Oct5:The Central Board of Secondary Education is reviewing the optional board exams for Class X as well as the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) followed in affiliated schools.

“A majority say that a dual system for the Class X exams is confusing. The exams are linked with CCE, and there again most stakeholders feel redundant elements can be removed,” CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi told The Times of India.

The decision to review comes after many schools and state governments voiced opinion in favour of making the exam compulsory again.

He also said a committee had been set up to recommend changes in examination bylaws and affiliation rules.

The board has over 18,000 schools under its fold and is planning to digitise all data related to these schools.

The Board has also decided to discontinue the provision of re- evaluation of answer sheets from 2017.

However, officials said some system will still be in place for redress of genuine cases.

Senior CBSE officials told mediapersons here that since 2014, re-evaluation of answer sheets was done in around 10 subjects for class XII examinations.

However, the actual number of students who applied for re-evaluation was only around 1.8 per cent and the number of beneficiaries even less, a senior official said.

“Keeping these in mind, the CBSE has decided to do away with the system of re-evaluation,” the official said.

Chaturvedi said the Governing Body of the board has given its assent to the decision of doing away with re-evaluation.