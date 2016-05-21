CBSE results for 2016 declared

New Delhi, May 21 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced results of class XII board exams.

The results are available on www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

The results can also be checked via Android mobile app-DigiResults.

The Board will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 22.

A total of 10,67,900 candidates registered for the Class 12 exam as against 10,40,368 in 2015.