CPI(M) uses murder to abolish political opponents: BJP Kerala unit condemns hacking of its worker
New Delhi, May 13: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemned the murder of an RSS worker in Kannur, Kerala on Saturday and the murder politics of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Kakkampara Mandal Karyavah Choorakkadu Biju was murdered near Payyannur, in Kannur on May 12. A group of assailants in a car hit Biju’s bike near a bridge at Palamkode and severely hacked him with swords.
“Taking the CPI (M) threat into account, Biju was provided with police security which was withdrawn last week. That itself implies that he was under their scanner for a long time and the murder was an outcome a sinister political conspiracy. He was falsely implicated in a murder case by the police at the behest of the ruling party and state government'” said senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaid.
“Once again, the ruling party CPI (M) has reiterated that the party is reluctant to put down arms in Kannur and support the peace initiatives,” Vaid added.
He further said, “The increased spate of murders of Swayamsevaks in Kerala under the CPI (M) regime affirms the Government’s conspicuous role in political killings. It is highly condemnable and despicable that the State Police and State machinery remain as silent spectators while the CPI (M) cadres are on killing spree towards Swayamsevaks in Kannur and other places.”
The RSS has asked the Kerala Police to bring all murderers and conspirators to book.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA O. Rajagopal condemned the recent hacking of a young BJP worker in Kannur.
“The law and order situation is worsening day by day,” Rajagopal told ANI.
Rajagopal added, “He was attacked when he was travelling on his bike. They came in a car and hit the vehicle. He fell down, and then he was cut into pieces. His head was severed; his hands and legs were severed.”
Rajagopal compared the incident to the recent beheadings of Indian Army soldiers by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector.
Rajagopal blamed the increasing political killings on the government stating, “In Kannur district alone, 14 of our key cadre workers were killed by Marxist ever since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office.”
This is the 20th political killing in Kerala in the past year. (ANI)