CPI(M) uses murder to abolish political opponents: BJP Kerala unit condemns hacking of its worker

New Delhi, May 13: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemned the murder of an RSS worker in Kannur, Kerala on Saturday and the murder politics of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Kakkampara Mandal Karyavah Choorakkadu Biju was murdered near Payyannur, in Kannur on May 12. A group of assailants in a car hit Biju’s bike near a bridge at Palamkode and severely hacked him with swords.

“Taking the CPI (M) threat into account, Biju was provided with police security which was withdrawn last week. That itself implies that he was under their scanner for a long time and the murder was an outcome a sinister political conspiracy. He was falsely implicated in a murder case by the police at the behest of the ruling party and state government'” said senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaid.

“Once again, the ruling party CPI (M) has reiterated that the party is reluctant to put down arms in Kannur and support the peace initiatives,” Vaid added.

He further said, “The increased spate of murders of Swayamsevaks in Kerala under the CPI (M) regime affirms the Government’s conspicuous role in political killings. It is highly condemnable and despicable that the State Police and State machinery remain as silent spectators while the CPI (M) cadres are on killing spree towards Swayamsevaks in Kannur and other places.”

The RSS has asked the Kerala Police to bring all murderers and conspirators to book.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA O. Rajagopal condemned the recent hacking of a young BJP worker in Kannur.