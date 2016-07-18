Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a Pakistani agent : Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi, July 18 : Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a Pakistani agent after he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating ‘India-Pakistan like situation’ in Centre-state relations.

Badal said that the people of the nation should fear leaders like Kejriwal, who without any inhibition called the national capital ‘Pakistan’.

“Today I read in the newspapers where he has said that politics of Delhi and the Centre is like India-Pakistan affairs. What is he trying to say, does he want to make Delhi another Pakistan? I fear when he can dub Delhi as Pakistan then our Punjab is on the border of Pakistan. This man seems like a Pakistani agent, who will sell Punjab to the hands of Pakistan and we will never know. We should fear such people,” said Badal.

The Union Minister also unleashed an attack on the AAP supremo for equating his party’s manifesto with the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib and printing its symbol, the broom, on the cover of the document alongside a picture of the Sikh shrine.

“The way AAP has hurt the Sikh sentiments by comparing his false manifesto with the holy Shri Gurugranth Sahib ji whom we worship. His business is to fool the people. Like he fooled the people of Delhi, he wants to fool people of Punjab too. The people of Punjab will give an answer to this act and so will God,” she added.

Badal dubbed Kejriwal’s act of cleaning utensils at the Golden Temple as an apology for his ‘unintentional mistake’ and said the AAP chief does not regret anything.

“He does not regret the comparison he made. Moving on, he does not even regret posting a picture of our holiest place inside the golden temple with a mark of broom on it. This man is making a fool out of everyone, he went to that part of the Golden Temple where the people come and clean utensils as a mark of confession and he cleaned the plates which were already clean, sad Badal

Kejriwal yesterday during an interactive two-hour online session, `TalkToAK’ accused the Centre for not allowing his government to work and said that the BJP is creating “India Pakistan

like situation” in Centre-state relations.

The AAP earlier stirred a controversy after it published a youth manifesto that uses the image of the Sikh shrine with the party’s symbol the broom.

Earlier this month, a complaint was filed against the party’s spokesperson Ashish Khetan, who was accused of hurting Sikh sentiments by comparing the manifesto with religious books.

“This is our bible, our Gita and our Guru Granth Sahib,” Khetan said during an event where he unveiled the manifesto.