Haryana prisons to set up its first open jail in Ambala

CHANDIGARH,Oct12: The Haryana prisons department is considering to set up its first open jail in Ambala where spouses of the prisoners may also be allowed to stay.Director general (prisons) Yashpal Singal told TOI on Monday that the prisoners with good conduct would be allowed to live outside the main jail but within its premises. Singal said as of now the plan was at conceptual stage and the discussions were still going on.”We don’t think there would be any hurdle in allowing the prisoners to keep their spouses with them. But still, we will examine the rules and legal provisions before finalizing the concept,” he added.According to Singal, it would be different to some extent from the open prisons of other states like Himachal Pradesh , Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“In other open jails across the country, the prisoners are kept in the main jail after they return from their going out during day time. However, the feeling of jail will remain in their mind but we plan to keep them out of the main jail,” he said.The director general added that there would be minimum security in the open jail where inmates with good behaviour would be accommodated.The inmates would be provided with independent accommodations like room, kitchen and toilet.”For example, a convict, who is in the jail for the past 12 years and his only two-year term is left can be considered for the open jail. They can be allowed to go to a local town for employment opportunities during day time,” Singhal said, adding that jammers were being installed in jails in the wake of increasing incidents of cell phones getting slipped into prisons.He said the department had allotted the work of installation of jammers in three jails in the state, including Sonpat and Rohtak, to a firm and the work in this regard would be started soon..