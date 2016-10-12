Deepika Padukone to be first guest on ‘Bigg Boss 10’

New Delhi,Oct12: Putting an end to the earlier speculations of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone being the first guest on Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors Channel confirmed the same by tweeting, “The excitement begins. Look who is coming to Bigg Boss for the launch. 16th October 9 PM – Book your seats Now! xxxMovie Deepika Padukone.”

Deepika Padukone will be seen promoting her upcoming Hollywood movie ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ on the show.

Alongwith the tweet he also shared a video where Deepika is heard saying the audience to get themselves ready for a thrilling ride with the upcoming season of the show.

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Is In The Bigg Boss 10 House! via @MissMalini https://t.co/5lVSKoZ6Wj — manisha sharma (@mnysha) October 12, 2016

The much awaited TV reality show Bigg Boss 10 is all set to be telecast from October 16. The show has that will be telecasted in Colors TV has already created a lot of buzz among the audience because of its latest concept of commoners entering the housing with celebrities.

Along with the contestants, the show is usually garnered with star guests to promote their upcoming movies.