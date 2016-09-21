Here are the revised Volvo car prices in India

New Delhi, September 21: Back in April this year, Volvo India had announced an upward revision of the prices of its passenger car portfolio by up to 3%. The new taxation proposed by the Union Budget 2016 is cited as the reason for the price hike. reports rushlane.com.

Now, the price of XC90 Inscription has been increased, while the company has also added the T9 Inscription variant to the line-up. Below are the revised prices of Volvo cars in India –

MODEL Old Current S60 Kinetic INR NA 30.8 lakhs S60 Momentum INR NA 35 lakhs S60 Inscription INR NA 39 lakhs S60 R-Design INR NA 41.7 lakhs S60 Cross Country Inscription INR NA 38.9 lakhs S60 T6 Petrol INR NA 43.2 lakhs XC60 Kinetic INR NA 44.8 lakhs XC60 Momentum INR NA 47.9 lakhs XC60 Inscription INR NA 51.7 lakhs XC60 R-Design INR NA 53.5 lakhs XC90 Momentum INR NA 70.9 lakhs XC90 Inscription INR 80,23,700 82.9 lakhs XC90 Excellence T8 INR 1.25 Crore V40 D3 Kinetic INR NA 25.5 lakhs V40 R-Design INR NA 28.53 lakhs V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription INR NA 29.45 lakhs V40 Cross Country T4 Petrol INR NA 27.29 lakhs