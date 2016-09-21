Here are the revised Volvo car prices in India
New Delhi, September 21: Back in April this year, Volvo India had announced an upward revision of the prices of its passenger car portfolio by up to 3%. The new taxation proposed by the Union Budget 2016 is cited as the reason for the price hike. reports rushlane.com.
Now, the price of XC90 Inscription has been increased, while the company has also added the T9 Inscription variant to the line-up. Below are the revised prices of Volvo cars in India –
|MODEL
|Old
|Current
|S60 Kinetic
|INR
|NA
|30.8 lakhs
|S60 Momentum
|INR
|NA
|35 lakhs
|S60 Inscription
|INR
|NA
|39 lakhs
|S60 R-Design
|INR
|NA
|41.7 lakhs
|S60 Cross Country Inscription
|INR
|NA
|38.9 lakhs
|S60 T6 Petrol
|INR
|NA
|43.2 lakhs
|XC60 Kinetic
|INR
|NA
|44.8 lakhs
|XC60 Momentum
|INR
|NA
|47.9 lakhs
|XC60 Inscription
|INR
|NA
|51.7 lakhs
|XC60 R-Design
|INR
|NA
|53.5 lakhs
|XC90 Momentum
|INR
|NA
|70.9 lakhs
|XC90 Inscription
|INR
|80,23,700
|82.9 lakhs
|XC90 Excellence T8
|INR
|1.25 Crore
|V40 D3 Kinetic
|INR
|NA
|25.5 lakhs
|V40 R-Design
|INR
|NA
|28.53 lakhs
|V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription
|INR
|NA
|29.45 lakhs
|V40 Cross Country T4 Petrol
|INR
|NA
|27.29 lakhs
Commenting on the price revision in April this year, Mr. Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India had said:
This year’s budget has forced us to relook at the pricing in order to provide the best in class products to our customers. At the same time, we are pleased to be able to offer significant price reduction on S60 Kinetic, S60 Momentum and V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription variants, without compromising on the features and specification levels. Efficiencies of scale have enabled us reduce cost and hence pass on the price discount to our customers.
Price of XC90 Inscription has been increased once again. In April, the price was increased to INR 80.23 lakhs, around INR 2.33 lakhs more expensive than before. Now, the price has been increased to 82.9 lakh, itse second hike in a space of six months.
Volvo car prices in India now start at INR 27.29 lakhs for the V40 Cross Country T4 and goes all the way up to INR 1.25 crore for the XC90 T8 Inscription. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Volvo India is the only premium manufacturer to stay unaffected by the Delhi Diesel ban since all its cars employ sub-2.0L diesel engines.