Here are the revised Volvo car prices in India

September 21, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, September 21: Back in April this year, Volvo India had announced an upward revision of the prices of its passenger car portfolio by up to 3%. The new taxation proposed by the Union Budget 2016 is cited as the reason for the price hike. reports rushlane.com.

Now, the price of XC90 Inscription has been increased, while the company has also added the T9 Inscription variant to the line-up. Below are the revised prices of Volvo cars in India –

MODEL   Old Current
S60 Kinetic INR NA 30.8 lakhs
S60 Momentum INR NA 35 lakhs
S60 Inscription INR NA 39 lakhs
S60 R-Design INR NA 41.7 lakhs
S60 Cross Country Inscription INR NA 38.9 lakhs
S60 T6 Petrol INR NA 43.2 lakhs
XC60 Kinetic INR NA 44.8 lakhs
XC60 Momentum INR NA 47.9 lakhs
XC60 Inscription INR NA 51.7 lakhs
XC60 R-Design INR NA 53.5 lakhs
XC90 Momentum INR NA 70.9 lakhs
XC90 Inscription INR 80,23,700 82.9 lakhs
XC90 Excellence T8 INR 1.25 Crore
V40 D3 Kinetic INR NA 25.5 lakhs
V40 R-Design INR NA 28.53 lakhs
V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription INR NA 29.45 lakhs
V40 Cross Country T4 Petrol INR NA 27.29 lakhs
Volvo V40 HB India launch

Commenting on the price revision in April this year, Mr. Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India had said:

This year’s budget has forced us to relook at the pricing in order to provide the best in class products to our customers. At the same time, we are pleased to be able to offer significant price reduction on S60 Kinetic, S60 Momentum and V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription variants, without compromising on the features and specification levels. Efficiencies of scale have enabled us reduce cost and hence pass on the price discount to our customers.

Price of XC90 Inscription has been increased once again. In April, the price was increased to INR 80.23 lakhs, around INR 2.33 lakhs more expensive than before. Now, the price has been increased to 82.9 lakh, itse second hike in a space of six months.

Volvo car prices in India now start at INR 27.29 lakhs for the V40 Cross Country T4 and goes all the way up to INR 1.25 crore for the XC90 T8 Inscription. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Volvo India is the only premium manufacturer to stay unaffected by the Delhi Diesel ban since all its cars employ sub-2.0L diesel engines.

