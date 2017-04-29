Honda Motorocycles And Scooters India recently rolled out BS IV Activa for INR 47,913

New Delhi, April29:Honda Motorocycles And Scooters India (HMSI) recently rolled out the 1,50,00,000 Activa from the company’s plant in Gujarat. Now, the Indian arm of the Japanese two wheeler manufacturer has announced the launch of the BS-IV compliant 2017 Activa i.

The new Activa i gets updates in the form of a BS-IV emission compliant engine, Auto headlamp On (AHO) feature, new dual tone paintjobs, body coloured mirrors and new decals. The new 2017 Activa i has been launched with a price tag of INR 47,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the BS-IV compliant Honda Activa i is the same 109cc single cylinder, air cooled HET engine that produces 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The Activa i tips the weighing scale at a fairly light 103 kg.

A few other highlights of the 2017 Activa i include 18 litres of underseat storage, optional mobile charging socket, Honda’s trademarked Combi-Brake System (CBS) and 10 inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres at the front and the back. The 2017 Honda Activa i will be available in five new dual-tone paintjobs: Orchid Purple Metallic, Lush Magenta Metallic, Neo Orange Metallic, Black and Imperial Red Metallic.