Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam’s `Kaabil`s latest track ‘Kuch Din’ isOut!

Mumbai, Dec. 29 : The latest number ‘Kuch Din’ from Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam’s upcoming flick is out and will make you lose yourself in its magical melody.

The makers of ‘Kaabil’ recently unveiled the track on their Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “Lose yourself in the magic of the melodious #KuchDin with @iHrithik & @yamigautam”



This beautiful song is composed by Rajesh Roshan and crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the movie revolves around a physically disabled man who sets out to take revenge for his loved one.

‘Kaabil’ is slated to release on January 25, 2017 when it will clash with SRK’s ‘Raees’.



(ANI)