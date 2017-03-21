Idea offers Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users

Mumbai, March 21: With Reliance Jio Prime plans set to come into effect from April 1st, Idea Cellular Ltd. has launched two postpaid plans with the high data value.

On top of the bundled data, Idea is providing 3GB of 3G/4G data for free with the new Idea Rs. 499 and Rs. 999 postpaid plans.

Idea’s, the number 3 cellular operators in India, new Ultimate 999 postpaid plan, priced at Rs. 999, comes with 8 GB of bundled data per billing cycle for users with 4G phones, while those with 3G/2G handsets get 5GB data.

Along with this, Idea is providing customers 1GB of free data as part of its “Acquisition Offer”. In addition, customers who upgrade to a new 4G handset on the Ultimate 999 plan will get 3GB of data free every month until December 31, 2017, totaling 12GB.

Similarly, the Idea Ultimate 499 plan provides 3GB of data for 4G smartphone users (1GB data for 3G/2G handset users), and 1GB extra data under ‘Acquisition Offer’.

As above, customers get 3GB data free till December 31, 2017 for upgrading to a new 4G smartphone with this postpaid plan, totaling 7GB.

With both the Ultimate 999 and Ultimate 499 plans, Idea is providing customers unlimited local and STD outgoing calls, free incoming calls on roaming, 3,000 local and STD SMSs, and a free subscription to its movies and music apps. Those on the Rs. 999 plan also get free outgoing calls while roaming.

These plans add to similar offers by the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL prepaid and postpaid offers to lure the users away from Reliance Jio and its low-cost 4G data plans.

The Idea cellular also offers a prepaid plan with 500MB data per day provided to the customer, along with unlimited calls.

In a bid to make its Prime offers more attractive, Reliance Jio on last week launched a buy one get one free offer.

As part of the offer, those recharging with Rs 303, Rs 499 and above before 2017 March 31 will get additional benefits.

Customers recharging with Rs 303 will get an add-on of Rs 201 which will give 5 GB free data.

For Rs 499 and above, customers will get a free add-on of Rs 301 which gives 10 GB of free data.

The benefit of the free add-on will be given automatically by Reliance Jio.