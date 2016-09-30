Indian Army on High Alert : UAV’s flying on the Pak side of the India-Pakistan border

New Delhi, Sep 30: A day after India’s surgical strikes, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) belonging to Pakistan were seen seen flying on the Pakistan side of the India-Pakistan border today in Rajasthan.

The Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been put on high alert in border areas in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to counter any escalation of the situation following the surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC).