Rajasthan : BSF asks villagers to send women and childrens to safer places

Jaisalmer, Oct 03: As a precautionary measure BSF officers and patwaris have advised residents of five villages here situated about 2-5 kms away from the Indo-Pak border to keep their valuables at safe places.

This has been done to protect the locals if they are suddenly asked to vacate the villages following tension after Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Lalu Singh Sodha, a local said that in the last two days, BSF officers and patwaris from the district administration visited the villages of Mithdau, Lunar, Karda, Pochina and Gujangarh.

They have been asking people to send women and children to safer places. Sodha said that BSF officials have also warned them that at any given point of time they may be ordered to vacate the villages. In such a situation sending women and children to safer places and also putting away valuables makes sense.

Many villagers on their own have moved to city areas. In Barmer, district administration is also maintaining a strict vigil. According to district collector Sudhir Sharma everything has been reviewed, whether it is petrol reserve or food grain, oil and other resources.

“In the entire border area, a tight vigil is being maintained and SDM, tehsildar, patwari have been told to give a comprehensive report of people residing in the villages along with a list of their families, water reserves, list of weapons,” Sharma said.

Villagers whose fields are near the Indo-Pak border fencing have been asked not to go near the fields during day and have been asked to be 500 metres away from the border. Appeals have also been issued to keep cattle away from the border.