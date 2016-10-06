Man molests minor girl in front of her family in restaurant in Bhiwandi,Thane

Thane,Oct6:The incident took place in Thane’s Bhiwandi area where the man began to molest the minor girl in front of her family members, first placing his hand near her chest, and then grabbing her hand, as the CCTV grabs show, Mid-Day reported.

In a sign of unabashed brazenness, the alleged molester then dared to sit down at the same table where the aggrieved family was eating and continued to stare at the girl.

The girl was seemingly uncomfortable at first later she complained to her mother, who was sitting opposite her. Even as her mother was yelling at the man, he brazenly sat down at the same table and stared at the girl, reported the daily.

Outraged, the entire family got up and the mother demanded that the staffers throw the man out of the restaurant, after which he disappeared from the spot.

The Police have registered a case of molestation under Section 354 of the IPC and have formed teams to nab the molester.