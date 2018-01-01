#Thane
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thane

Mumbai, Jan 2 : A magnitude of 3.2 earthquake, struck Thane in Maharashtra earlier this morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 AM. No one

Thane call centre IRS con claims life of US woman

THANE,Oct8: The multi-million dollar call center racket allegedly claimed the life of an elderlyAmerican woman, who was threatened after refusing to meet the demands of the call centre employees posing

Thane : Class IX student gang raped

Thane, Oct 1 : A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths in Nandivili village on Kalyan-Srimalang road near here, police said today.The incident took place on Thursday when

