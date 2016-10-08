FIR filed against suspended SP MLA Abid Raza and assistant

Badaun, Oct 8 : An FIR has been filed against suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abid Raza and his personal assistant at Sadar Kotwali police station here on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

The complainant, Nihaluddin, a resident of Kutubpur Thara village, has accused the MLA and his assistant Azhar Siddiqui of allegedly kidnapping his son, Pappu, and extorting Rs 25 lakhs from him, SSP Sunil Saxena said.

Earlier, Nihaluddin had sought the MLAs help for getting his sons name dropped from a “fake case” in 2014 for which he was asked to pay up Rs 25 lakhs towards “party funds”. The amount was paid on November 28, the SSP said.

Pappu, who was abducted and kept in confinement by the duo, was released later but his name was not dropped from the case, the complaint said, adding that Nihaluddin then made his son surrender in the court from where he was released on bail.

Nilhaluddin was severely beaten up by them when he demanded his money, according to the complaint.

An FIR has been registered and investigation initiated, the officer said.

In August, Abid Raza who was the MLA elected from here was suspended from the Samajwadi Party for anti-party activities.