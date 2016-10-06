11 year old girl who went missing found dead in a gunny sack in Delhi

New Delhi,Oct6: The parents of an 11-year-old girl who went missing from northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area are distraught after finding their daughter dead inside a gunny sack on Wednesday morning.

The victim, who was studying in Class V, lived with her parents and had a younger brother. She had been asked by her mother on Tuesday to buy some eatables from outside. However, after an hour passed, the girl did not return from the market.

According to the police, the girl’s body was found naked and her hands were tied together with a rope. A rag-picker who was strolling the Gautampuri area found the body of the girl inside a sack near a dumpster.

Police have not ruled out sexual assault in the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem report and preliminary investigations into the matter has been initiated.