Dadri Lynching :  NHRC issues notice on the death of one of the accused

New Delhi, Oct 05: The National Human Rights Commission issues a notice to DG police and prisons for the death of one of the accused in the Dadri lynching case.

One of the accused in the infamous Dadri lynching case died on Tuesday night of kidney and respiratory failure at a hospital in New Delhi.

Ravi, 22, was rushed to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital from district hospital in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after suffering kidney failure.

He was brought here in a very bad condition, with kidney failure and high blood sugar level, around 12 noon. He died around 7 pm of kidney and respiratory failure,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, Dr J C Passey said.

He was lodged in a jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

“Ravi was first brought to the district hospital in Noida this (Tuesday) morning from the jail. He was then rushed to a Delhi hospital after his condition worsened, Station House Officer of Jarcha Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

It is also suspected that Ravi was suffering from dengue, though hospital authorities said, medical report is still awaited.

“We had done his dengue and chikungunya tests. But, it is only by tomorrow that we can say whether he was suffering from dengue or not, as the medical reports are not out yet, Passey said.

In Dadri’s Bishada village, Mohammed Akhlaq, 51, was dragged out of his house and killed by a mob in September last year on suspicion of eating beef, triggering communal tension in the region.

Image: Dadri lynching victim Mohammed Akhlaq’s son.