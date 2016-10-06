Dadri Lynching : Villagers draped murder accused Ravi Sisodia’s body in tricolour

Dadri, Oct 06: Thousands of residents of Bishahra village in Dadri sat in dharna on Thursday demanding the immediate release of all the 17 accused who were arrested on charges of killing Mohammed Akhlaq.

Ravi Sisodia, 22, of the accused in the infamous Dadri lynching case died on Tuesday of kidney and respiratory failure at a hospital in Noida. He was rushed to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital from the district hospital in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after suffering “kidney failure”.

“He was brought here in a very bad condition, with kidney failure and high blood sugar level, around 12 noon. He died around 7 PM of kidney and respiratory failure,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital, Dr J C Passey said yesterday.

Sisodia’s casket was draped with the national flag and he was hailed as a “martyr’ by the villagers who alleged that he was killed by the jail staff.

His family members have maintained that Sisodia was “perfectly fine’, and had no history of kidney disease. However, on September 30 the family had submitted an application in court that Sisodia was suffering from chikungunya and he be transferred to Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital for better treatment.

VHP leaders like Sadhvi Prachi and members of cow vigilante groups are present in the village.

In Dadri’s Bishada village, Mohammed Akhlaq (51) was dragged out of his house and killed by a mob in September last year on suspicion of eating beef, triggering communal tension in the region.