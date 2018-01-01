DadriLynching

New Delhi, Oct 12: Who else would rather support the cow vigilantes of the country other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat? It make no sense if he pull out support
Dadri, Oct 06: Thousands of residents of Bishahra village in Dadri sat in dharna on Thursday demanding the immediate release of all the 17 accused who were arrested on charges
New Delhi, Oct 05: The National Human Rights Commission issues a notice to DG police and prisons for the death of one of the accused in the Dadri lynching case.
New Delhi, Sep 27 : A year after the Dadri lynching, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today claimed incidents of communal tension have reduced “substantially” under the NDA government and stressed
New Delhi, July 19: Government has cracked down on a number of websites for spreading hatred and communal tension after the Dadri incident, resulting a rise in the number of
Dadri, July 16 : After almost nine months of his murder by locals, a posthumous FIR was filed against Mohammed Akhlaq for cow slaughter, reports stated. The recent development brought
New Delhi, May.31 : The meat found at the home of Mohammed Akhlaq, who was lynched by a mob in Dadri last year in September, is found to be ‘beef’,