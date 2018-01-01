Dadri, Oct 06: Thousands of residents of Bishahra village in Dadri sat in dharna on Thursday demanding the immediate release of all the 17 accused who were arrested on charges
Lucknow,Oct6:Under heavy security cover, the village of Bisara in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri waited, on Wednesday, for some of its residents to return from Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital
NEW DELHI,Oct5: An accused in the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq — who was lynched by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Dari last year over suspicions of beef consumption — has
UP August 1:Over the weekend, this village in Kadhali, Muzaffarnagar, around 100 kilometers from Bisada village in Dadri tehsil, was besieged by rumors that Jishan Qureshi, a 58-year-old farmer, his
Dadri, July 16 : After almost nine months of his murder by locals, a posthumous FIR was filed against Mohammed Akhlaq for cow slaughter, reports stated. The recent development brought
New Delhi, May.31 : The meat found at the home of Mohammed Akhlaq, who was lynched by a mob in Dadri last year in September, is found to be ‘beef’,