Pakistan utters “Divide the Baby”, never bothered of the destruction and deaths in Kashmir

New Delhi, October 6: Relevance of a very old story of two women claiming the motherhood of a child could remain unquestionable in the midst of current Indo-Pak tension. In the story both the women approached King Solomon to solve their problem.

After some deliberation, King Solomon called for a sword to be brought before him. He declared that there was only one fair solution: the live son must be split in two, each woman receiving half of the child. Upon hearing this terrible verdict, the boy’s true mother cried out, “Oh Lord, give the baby to her, just don’t kill him!” The liar, in her bitter jealousy, exclaimed, “It shall be neither mine nor yours,

divide the baby!”

The king declared the first mother as the true mother, as a true, loving mother would rather surrender her baby to another than hurt him, and gave her the baby. King Solomon’s judgment became known throughout the world and was considered an example of profound wisdom.

The whole world know, Pakistan is just like the second mother, who restlessly asks to divide Kashmir from India.

For achieving this goal, Pakistan would adopt any method.

For dividing Kashmir from India, Pakistan is destroying all its wealth.

Pakistan do not have any concern over the people living there.

How many are killed in Kashmir, Pakistan is not bothered at all.

Is there any developments possible in such a situation of unrest, Pakistan does not have time to enquire all these affairs.

Children and youth in Kashmir are left unattended, uneducated and unemployed due to the unwanted interference of Pakistan in their lives and in their society.

Whatever harm happen to Kashmir, Pakistan is not bothered.

But Pakistan needs Kashmir.

In a huge set back to Pakistan and to Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) locals are hitting the streets.

They raised their voice against the Pakistani establishments in the region as well as the terror camps of Pakistan thriving in the area.

Such unauthorized and uncivilized Pakistani establishments are actually destroying the normal peaceful lives of Indians, the people who believes in Ahimsa.

The people of PoK have claimed that their soil is being misused by Pakistan to shelter terrorists and grow unrest in India.

The protests had actually exposed the real face of Pakistan. A local leader in PoK’s Muzaffarabad area said, Pakistan is feeding the banned organisations and the terror camps by providing food and ration in the restive region.

While speaking in one voice against the Pakistani establishments, the locals residing in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Chinari, Mirpur, Gilgit, Diamer and Neelum Valley said there life has been made hell by the terror training camps.

Local people have hit the streets against of PoK protesting against the terror camps which they confirmed are thriving in the disputed area, reports zeenews.com.

Recently, a Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) report exposed police brutality in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan area.

Locals in PoK have been regularly hitting the streets to protest against the rigged July 21 election, which saw Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 32 out of 41 seats.

The protesters maintained that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and others rigged the polls in favour of Sharif’s PML(N).

The PoK people are fed up with the atrocities committed against them by the Pakistani establishment for decades. The region has always been neglected by Islamabad and only used for nurturing terror camps.

The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan in 1948, after they fought a brief war over it. It remains at the heart of animosity between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Interestingly, PM Narendra Modi’s style of governance has raised alarm bells for Pakistan as the residents of PoK are now openly advocating to be a part of India.