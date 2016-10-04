BSF Captures Pakistan Boat from Ravi River

Representational Image

Pathankot, Oct 04: Indian Boarder Security force captured  an abandoned Pakistani boat from Tota Guru post (Dera Baba Nanak post) on Ravi river . The area is situated near Gurudaspur Border.

“We have captured a Pakistani boat which had washed away to this side in River Ravi along the International Border (IB) in Pathankot sector”, a senior BSF officer said.

He said it was an empty boat.

The boat was probably washed away due to rising water level in River Ravi in Pathankot sector, he said.

The seizure comes at a time when there is heightened vigil due to increasing tension between India and Pakistan.

The seizure comes two days after a Pakistani boat with nine crew members was apprehended off the Gujarat coast by the Indian Coast Guard on October 2.

Coast Guard Ship ‘Samudra Pavak’ apprehended the Pakistani boat having nine crew members off Gujarat coast during patrolling.

