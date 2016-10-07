Loud explosion heard near Porbandar Naval base in Gujarat; It came from firecracker, says Navy
Porbandar, Oct 07: Loud explosion heard near Porbandar Naval base in Gujarat.
A team of Marine and Coast Guard personnel has rushed to the spot.
According to latest update from Gujarat Police and Navy, the explosion heard was of a cracker.
Just a day after Gujarat alerted about possible terror threat, an explosion was heard at the Porbandar Naval base.
Gunfire was also heard following the explosion.
Islamic State infiltration was suspected yesterday in the state following which, investigative authorities in the state was briefed about appropriate measures to ensure safety.
Naval police has rushed to the spot. The Porbandar Naval base is one of the most sensitive naval base in the country.
Heavy security outside Porbandar Naval base after reports of an explosion, Navy has now clarified that sound was of firecrackers pic.twitter.com/nWNbzvtsy4
— ANI (@ANI_news) October 7, 2016