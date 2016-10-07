Loud explosion heard near Porbandar Naval base in Gujarat; It came from firecracker, says Navy

October 7, 2016 | By :

Porbandar, Oct 07: Loud explosion heard near Porbandar Naval base in Gujarat.

A team of Marine and Coast Guard personnel has rushed to the spot.

According to latest update from Gujarat Police and Navy, the explosion heard was of a cracker.

Just a day after Gujarat alerted about possible terror threat, an explosion was heard at the Porbandar Naval base.
Gunfire was also heard following the explosion.
Islamic State infiltration was suspected yesterday in the state following which, investigative authorities in the state was briefed about appropriate measures to ensure safety.
Naval police has rushed to the spot. The Porbandar Naval base is one of the most sensitive naval base in the country.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Youtube just changed eligibility criteria for monetization
Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia meet VHP leader Pravin Togadia
Koli community unsatisfied with my portfolio: Gujarat Fisheries Minister
Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo troubleshoot 2018 bitter start; Nitin Patel gets his pet portfolio
Nitin Patel may resign after conflict erupts in Gujarat BJP over portfolio allocation
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM
Top