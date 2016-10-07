Prohibition back in Bihar, Supreme Court stays Patna HC order

New Delhi, Oct 07: Prohibition back in Bihar. The Supreme Court has stayed the Patna High Court’s order on prohibition.

Last week, the Patna High Court declared Bihar’s amended prohibition law illegal. The new stringent prohibition law of Bihar government had earlier been dubbed as “draconian’ by several quarters.

Under the law police or excise department officials could send anyone found with a liquor bottle in his house or residential compound, to jail for 10 years. The officials could even arrest all adult family members if a bottle of liquor was found in the house.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been defending the law and appealing to other States to ban liquor. “I’ll not stay back on this prohibition issue till I’m alive’, Nitish had declared.

